Hatewashed

How a new film stitched me up like a kipper.

By George Monbiot, adapted from a BlueSky thread, 16th December 2025

This is a note about what I see as a serious breach of journalistic ethics, in the making of Sofia Pineda Ochoa’s online documentary Greenwashed. She interviewed me for the film, but neither before, during or after was I given any idea I would be its target.

Far from it. Here’s the email she sent inviting me to take part:

Hi Mr. Monbiot,

My name is Sofia Pineda Ochoa, I’m a physician in Houston and co-founder of the non-profit “Meat Your Future”, which raises awareness about the detrimental impact of our society’s use and consumption of animal foods.

We are currently producing a sequel to our environmental documentary”Endgame 2050″ (I have copied the trailer below).

We would like to include an interview with you. We know you’ve been an outspoken advocate for many years on these issues, and would appreciate being able to speak with you about the environmental challenges the planet is facing.

Would you have any availability for a remote Zoom interview over the next month or so? Please let me know, as well as any questions or further information that may be helpful.

Thanks so much,

Sofia

Nothing here suggests it would in any way be an attack on my position. There was lots of further correspondence, but none of it even mentioned the topic of the film: population growth. Had I known, I would have prepared.

During the interview, the specific criticisms the film levels were not put to me. I was asked about population, but not challenged on why she thought I was wrong. Even in the interview, I believe (it’s hard to be sure, as it was in 2022), I wasn’t told population growth was the main focus.

There are two fundamental principles in journalism: if you are to conduct a hostile interview, first you tell the target what it’s about, then you put to them the criticisms you intend to make. Greenwashed did neither. The first I knew of its real agenda was when I started getting messages of hate on social media.

By interviewing your target, you create the impression that you’ve given them the chance to respond to the points you’re making. But if you haven’t – if in fact you’ve told them something completely different – well, there are various words for that, and none of them are complimentary.

Had I been given such a chance, I would have pointed out that, while more people compound environmental problems, residual population growth is the result of things that have already happened, which we cannot now significantly change.

I would have explained that even while birth rates are falling very fast, there’s a lag caused by a larger current base population, due to the birthrate 60-100 years ago, plus increasing longevity. Hence a residual rise before the plunge. In other words, I would have discussed the crucial issue of demographic momentum. Maybe I did – I can’t remember. Either I did and it didn’t make the cut, or I wasn’t asked. Could that be because it would have destroyed the entire thesis of the film?

Incidentally, my statement that the trend of population growth has fallen massively is correct: the growth rate has dropped from 2.1% in 1963 to 1% today. But, by decontextualising my remark, Greenwashed made it look as if it were false.

Within the constraint of residual population growth, we need to find the best ways of reducing our impacts. This is why I propose “private sufficiency, public luxury” and a maximum wealth cap. Not to enable further growth, but to accommodate people who already do and will exist.

Maybe the solutions I propose won’t work. Maybe nothing will. But that’s not because I’m an evil bastard, or, as the film strongly suggests, because I’m “not honest”. It’s because our crises are very difficult to address, and there are no sure and easy answers. I’m doing my best. I know it’s not enough.

So please be aware that this film is not an accurate representation of my views, or a fair and responsible form of journalism. Hate me for what I am, by all means. But please don’t hate me on the basis of what it tells you I am. Thank you.

