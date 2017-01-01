A strange tale from the forests of West Papua Read more.
Celebrity is not harmless fun – it’s the lieutenant of exploitation. Read more.
In the first of a series of columns about possible solutions, I explore how commons could transform society and the distribution of wealth Read more.
Why is there a worldwide revolt against politics as usual? Because corporate globalisation has crushed democratic choice. Read more.
Donald Trump’s staff are drawn from an opaque network of corporate-funded thinktanks and fake grassroots campaigns Read more.
We face (at least) 13 major crises, some of which are immediate. It’s time for some hard thinking about how we confront them. Read more.
The combination of automation, complexity and climate change is dangerous in ways we haven’t even begun to grasp. Read more.
How a ruthless network of super-rich ideologues killed choice and destroyed people’s faith in politics Read more.
The High Court judgement on air pollution is an opportunity to rethink our whole transport system. Read more.
Only by crossing social boundaries and coming together can we resist the forces that threaten to crush us. Read more.
Donald Trump is not an outlier, but the distillation of our dominant values Read more.
Sorry, but you cannot build new runways and prevent climate breakdown Read more.
Why should plagues of mental illness surprise us, in a world being ripped apart? Read more.
Democracy cannot work as it is meant to; human nature does not allow it. Read more.
Is music an answer to the epidemic of loneliness? Read more.
It’s a simple choice: stop all fossil fuel prospecting, or break the Paris agreement on climate change. Read more.
There are plenty of brilliant plans for getting us moving without trashing the planet. So why aren’t they happening? Read more.
Consumerism occupies a sacred and inviolable space, while the wonders of the living world are dispensable. Read more.
Corporate lobbyists and their captive governments try to wear down our resistance with one fake trade treaty after another. Read more.
The fake grassroots campaign run by grouse shooters is just one instance of the way democracy is being bypassed Read more.